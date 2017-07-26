Man Gets Probation After Cat Found Wrapped In Duct Tape

    A man in Traverse City was sentenced to two years of probation for wrapping his cat in duct tape.
A northern Michigan man who authorities say wrapped a cat in duct tape has been sentenced to two years of probation.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports 54-year-old Mykhaylo Narolskyy learned his punishment Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.

A Grand Traverse County animal control officer in November responded to a neighbor's call reporting the cat covered in duct tape near Narolskyy's home in Traverse City. Someone in the home told authorities the tape was used to stop the cat from itching.

A veterinarian who treated the animal told authorities the use of tape was negligent because such strong tape would obviously harm the animal.

