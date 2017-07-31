Man Found Dead In Vehicle Overturned In Ann Arbor-Area Pond

The body of a man has been recovered from a motor vehicle that was found overturned in a pond in southeastern Michigan.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Police Services Commander Marlene Radzik says officers were called Monday morning to the rural pond about 10 miles southwest of Ann Arbor. She says an Ann Arbor-area man in his late 40s was found dead inside the vehicle.

Radzik tells The Ann Arbor News a search of the pond found no one else.

She says a passerby had spotted the vehicle, and investigators believe it went through a dead end, through some brush and into the pond. She says it's not known when the crash occurred.