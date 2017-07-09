Man Dies After Crashing Stolen Police Car

A 24-year-old man has died after crashing a stolen Michigan State Police patrol car.

MLive.com reports that Phillip Everett was found in the wrecked car Sunday morning in Arenac County, north of Saginaw.

Everett of Alcona County's Greenbush had been arrested about 4 a.m. Sunday in Tawas on suspicion of drunken driving by officers investigating a report of a man driving a golf cart without headlights along a road.

Once in the patrol car, Everett was able to get into the driver's seat and drive away. The car and Everett were found 20 miles away. He later died of injuries suffered in the crash.