Magic Johnson and nostalgia make Honda commercial a winning combination

Combine big names and the yearning for yesterday and what do you get? The number one Super Bowl ad, according to Michigan State University Department of Advertising professor of practice, Bob Kolt. A voice and face very familiar in the Honda spot was Lansing native and MSU's own, Magic Johnson.

Bob Kolt explains why Honda's Super Bowl ad earns high marks.

The ads lived up to their hype in Sunday's big game, but one earned top marks due to the celebrity names and the idea of bringing back yesteryear. Lansing's own Magic Johnson appears in the Honda commercial along with Steve Carell. After all, who doesn't love to drag their yearbook picture out from the old shoebox every now and then?