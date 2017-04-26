Lt. Gov. Calley: Gun Owners Don't Need "Good Reason" To Bear Arms

By 3 hours ago
  • Lt. Gov. Brian Calley
    Lt. Gov. Brian Calley
    WKAR file photo

Calley encourages gun-rights activists at Michigan Capitol. 

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley says gun owners don't need a "good reason" to exercise their constitutional rights.

Calley, who has signaled his 2018 run for governor, spoke at a Second Amendment rally at the Capitol Wednesday.

He warned activists to not let gun-control advocates "drag you into having to create a justification to keep and bear arms."

Calley says reasons to have a gun include hunting and personal protection, but gun owners need no reason because of the Second Amendment.

Calley told reporters he and Republican Gov. Rick Snyder have "some differences" on gun issues but didn't elaborate.

Snyder has vetoed legislation that would let concealed pistol license holders carry inside schools.

Calley says any "fundamental change" to gun rights should occur by amending the constitution and not with legislation.

Tags: 
guns

Related Content

UM study: gun owners approve some restrictions

By Skyler Ashley Apr 24, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

A new University of Michigan research shows that a majority of gun owners favor restrictions on where firearms are permitted.

MI gun sales fall as safety courses rise

By Apr 3, 2017
bullet shells
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

The Michigan House is considering a series of bills that would alter the state’s firearms licensing system.  The legislation would remove the penalty against people who carry concealed pistols without a state-issued permit.  Supporters say Michigan citizens don’t need a license to exercise their Second Amendment right.

 


Lansing among 350 U.S. venues for gun violence awareness concert

By Sep 23, 2016
Jackson Browne photo
Jim, the Photographer / flickr creative commons

This weekend, a Lansing church is joining some 350 other U.S. communities hosting concerts to promote awareness of gun violence. Current State’s Kevin Lavery talks with a local anti-gun activist and an MSU theater director about the “Concert Across America.”