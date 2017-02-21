Low inventory driving seller’s real estate market

Low numbers of homes for sale are making winter a seller’s market in the Lansing area.

Multiple offer situations are common according to Kim Dunham, President of the Greater Lansing Association of Realtors.

“I had a conversation with one of my agents this morning and the buyer that got this house that was a multiple offer situation---they had lost five homes previously,” she says.

Dunham says it’s stressful for buyers, but profitable for sellers.

Sale prices in Greater Lansing currently average about $150,000.

Dunham expects a “hot” Spring and Summer season as pent-up demand meets low inventory, low interest rates and low unemployment.