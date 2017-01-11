Longtime Lansing anchor Aldrich sets sail for retirement

An icon of local TV news in mid-Michigan is leaving the anchor desk and setting sail for retirement. Jane Aldrich began her post at Lansing CBS affiliate WLNS 31 years ago, on October 14, 1985.

The Ann Arbor native began her broadcasting career in radio, then worked in television in Toledo, Ohio before coming to Lansing.

On Thursday, Jane Aldrich delivers the last newscast of her career.

WKAR’s Kevin Lavery sat down with Aldrich just days before her exit from the studio lights and asked her to go back to the beginning, to uncover the spark that led to her love of journalism.