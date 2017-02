UPDATE 1:20 p.m.: Grand Ledge Police have given the ALL CLEAR. The situation has ended without incident.

There are no injuries reported after a lockdown closed Grand Ledge High School, Beagle Elementary and Neff Kindergarten today. Police say they’ve apprehended at least one possible suspect. Officials did not give specific details about the nature of the threat. WKAR is following the situation and will provide updates as they emerge.