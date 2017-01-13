Related Program: 
Current State

Live Music: Arlene McDaniel Quartet

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Current State
  • Arlene McDaniel Quartet
    Arlene McDaniel (second from left) is joined by Hank Horton, Jon Gewirtz and Jeff Shoup in WKAR's Studio S.
    Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

Current State’s monthly live music segment features the music of Weather Report.

The groundbreaking jazz-rock ensemble Weather Report was hugely influential in the 70’s and 80’s, with a tight, intensely expressive instrumental sound.

It’s performed by four local jazz players who will appear this coming Tuesday evening at Moriarty’s Jazz Tuesdays on Michigan Avenue in Lansing: Arlene McDaniel on keyboards, Hank Horton on bass, Jon Gewirtz on sax and Jeff Shoup on drums.

The quartet performs "Three Views of a Secret" and "Birdland" live in WKAR's Studio S.

Tags: 
live music
Music
Arts and Culture

Related Content

LIVE MUSIC FRIDAY: Phil Denny

By Dec 16, 2016
Phil Denny photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

For Live Music Friday this week, we’ve invited jazz saxophone star Phil Denny back to Current State for a touch of Christmas as the holiday approaches.


Live Music Friday: Twyla Birdsong

By Dec 9, 2016
Twyla Birdsong photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR

Our Live Music Friday guest this week is Lansing singer Twyla Birdsong. She’s well known in blues music circles.


Live Music Friday: Monte Pride

By Dec 2, 2016
Monte Pride and Benjy Joung photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR

Monte Pride is our Live Music Friday artist this week. “Hawthorne Morning Sound” is his first full-length album.


Live Music Friday: The Blue Echoes, ‘Lansing’s first rock band’

By Nov 18, 2016
The Blue Echoes photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR

The Who recently celebrated a 50th anniversary tour, but that’s nothing. For Live Music Friday, we have a group that’s been together for 60 years! The Blue Echoes, Lansing’s first rock band, perform live in WKAR’s Studio S.