Live Music: Arlene McDaniel Quartet

Current State’s monthly live music segment features the music of Weather Report.

BONUS MUSIC: The Arlene McDaniel Quartet, 'The Chicken'

The groundbreaking jazz-rock ensemble Weather Report was hugely influential in the 70’s and 80’s, with a tight, intensely expressive instrumental sound.

It’s performed by four local jazz players who will appear this coming Tuesday evening at Moriarty’s Jazz Tuesdays on Michigan Avenue in Lansing: Arlene McDaniel on keyboards, Hank Horton on bass, Jon Gewirtz on sax and Jeff Shoup on drums.

The quartet performs "Three Views of a Secret" and "Birdland" live in WKAR's Studio S.