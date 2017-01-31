LIVE COVERAGE | President Trump Supreme Court nominee

Tuesday Jan 31 8pm ET President Donald Trump will be making an announcement about his nomination for Supreme Court Justice. Follow WKAR for NPR News and PBS NewsHour coverage.

NPR News will provide LIVE Special Coverage of the event, followed by in-studio analysis from NPR News reporters. Listen online right here at wkar.org.

WKAR-TV will carry live PBS NEWSHOUR coverage of the announcement, with brief in-studio analysis to follow. After the live coverage, WKAR-TV regularly scheduled programming will follow in its entirety.