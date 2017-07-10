Listen Every Afternoon with Karel Vega on ATC

You've heard him as weekend host and WKAR news reporter since he first joined WKAR in January.

Now, Karel Vega takes you through your drive time listening as the new capital region host and producer of All Things Considered, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR. He also reports and produces features for Morning Edition and WKAR online.

New to the capital region, Karel says, "It really is a diverse town with so many cultures blending together. I've never been in a place where so many different people come together. I just love this about this community."

Karel comes to WKAR from KHSU in Arcata, California, where he was local host of ATC.