LISTEN: Bill Beekman Press Conference as MSU Athletic Director

Michigan State Univeritiy Interim President John Engler announced the appointment of Bill Beekman as MSU's athletic director on Monday morning. Beekman took over for Mark Hollis back in February, after Hollis stepped down in light of the Larry Nassar scandal. Beekman will now oversee MSU's 25 varsity sports teams and will relinquish his position as secretary fo the Board of Trustees.

Listen to the Beekman introduction press conference, which took place inside MSU's "Hall of Champions."

Beekman Statement to Public

Mark Dantonio, Suzy Merchant, and Tom Izzo Comment on Beekman Hire

MSU Interim President John Engler on Why No National Search

Beekman on Why He's Been Silent Throughout Tenure as Interim AD