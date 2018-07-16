Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

LISTEN: Bill Beekman Press Conference as MSU Athletic Director

By 17 minutes ago

Bill Beekman gives statement at press conference on Monday morning about his appointment as MSU athletic director.
Credit Al Martin / WKAR

Michigan State Univeritiy Interim President John Engler announced the appointment of Bill Beekman as MSU's athletic director on Monday morning. Beekman took over for Mark Hollis back in February, after Hollis stepped down in light of the Larry Nassar scandal. Beekman will now oversee MSU's 25 varsity sports teams and will relinquish his position as secretary fo the Board of Trustees. 

Listen to the Beekman introduction press conference, which took place inside MSU's "Hall of Champions."

Beekman Statement to Public 


Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo gives word of support for Bill Beekman as MSU athletic director.
Credit Al Martin / WKAR

Mark Dantonio, Suzy Merchant, and Tom Izzo Comment on Beekman Hire 


MSU Interim President John Engler on Why No National Search


Beekman on Why He's Been Silent Throughout Tenure as Interim AD

  

