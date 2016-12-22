Related Program: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR

Library patrons plan for shutdown

By 6 hours ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
  • Charlie Nash photo
    Charlie Nash of Lansing visits the downtown Lansing branch of the Capital Area District Library most days to read newspapers. He calls the library his 'office.'
    Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

The downtown Lansing library will soon shut down for a couple of months of renovation work.  WKAR’s Scott Pohl talks with people who use the library about how their lives will be affected by the closure.


People who use the downtown Lansing branch of the Capital Area District Library will have to look elsewhere for a couple of months soon. The library is closing December 31st when a $670-thousand renovation project begins. The project is scheduled to be done by sometime in March.

WKAR’s Scott Pohl went to the library to talk with customers about how they use the facility, and what they’ll do during the shutdown.

Tags: 
library
Capital Area District Library

Related Content

Renovations to force downtown Lansing library shutdown

By Dec 19, 2016
Mark Buzzitta photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

The downtown branch of the Capital Area District Library will close for renovations from the end of the year until sometime in March of 2017. we talk with library assistant Mark Buzzitta about the changes.


America flips over Livonia library video

By Jun 13, 2016
Livonia library video
Courtesy photo / Livonia Public Library

A Michigan library got global attention when late night talk show host James Corden discovered the video they made to promote their summer reading program. We talk to Livonia Library Director Toni LaPorte to get the whole story.


Pardon the dust: EL public library opens door amidst renovation

By Scott Pohl Jan 11, 2016
Scott Pohl / WKAR

The East Lansing Public Library has been closed for about a month due to a major renovation project.

Today, the library partially re-opens for business.

Patrons will find that they only have access to a portion of the building’s floor space, and some materials remain inaccessible. While director Kristen Shelley is excited about being back in business, a lot of work remains to be done.

Kristen Shelley talks with Current State producer Scott Pohl about the status of the renovations at the East Lansing Public Library.