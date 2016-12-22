Library patrons plan for shutdown

The downtown Lansing library will soon shut down for a couple of months of renovation work. WKAR’s Scott Pohl talks with people who use the library about how their lives will be affected by the closure.

People who use the downtown Lansing branch of the Capital Area District Library will have to look elsewhere for a couple of months soon. The library is closing December 31st when a $670-thousand renovation project begins. The project is scheduled to be done by sometime in March.

WKAR’s Scott Pohl went to the library to talk with customers about how they use the facility, and what they’ll do during the shutdown.