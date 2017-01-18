Liberty Bridge in Bay City getting emergency repair work

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is closing for part of the day for an emergency repair on one of the moveable bridge's four center locks.

A crane will be used for Wednesday's repairs, which are expected to wrap up by midafternoon. The emergency job is costing the city $30,000.

Bay City's other bridges — including the Lafayette, Veterans Memorial and Independence bridges — are to remain open to traffic. A number of bridge repair projects are planned in Bay City, including a $42.5 million project in 2020 to reconstruct the Lafayette Bridge.