Legislature Backtracks On Detroit Veterans’ Home

The state might change its mind about putting a new veterans’ home in Detroit. Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports the Legislature passed a bill Wednesday that lets the state put the home in a different location.

The measure lets the state look at Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties for the new home. If it still can’t find a place within 45 days, it can broaden its search to the entire southeast Michigan.

Supporters say the state needs the flexibility to find the best location and facility.

But Democratic Senator David Knezek was not on board with the change. He says Detroit has one of the largest veteran populations, and they need to be close to a home.

“The veterans who live there deserve our support, they deserve our respect.” Says Knezek.

The bill is on its way to the governor’s desk.