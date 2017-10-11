Legislation To End Driver Responsibility Fees See Movement

Lawmakers in Lansing want to get rid of driver responsibility fees sooner than expected.Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports lawmakers across the board are critical of the fees.

There’s already a law to phase out the fees completely in 20-19. But lawmakers say that’s not soon enough. They want the fee to be gone by October of next year. And they want people that haven’t paid their fees to be forgiven.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is in favor of getting rid of the fees. She called it a bipartisan mistake in need of a bipartisan solution.

“It’s the responsible thing to do. It’s the right thing to do.” Says Johnson.

Critics of the fees say they don’t increase safety and disproportionately hurt the poor.