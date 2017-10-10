Legend Talks Past, Present & Future of Advertising at MSU

The man behind the McDonald's "you deserve a break today" and State Farm's "Like a good neighbor" campaigns visited the Michigan State University campus this week. Keith Reinhard, chairman emeritus of DDB, talked with WKAR's Reginald Hardwick about his midwestern roots, forming the most successful ad campaign of the 20th century and the company that's getting "branding" right in 2017.

