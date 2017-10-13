Related Programs: 
Leading MSU Donor Eli Broad Retires

  Eli Broad speaks at the art museum bearing his name on the MSU campus
    Eli Broad speaks at the art museum bearing his name on the MSU campus
    Marina Csomor / WKAR

Eli Broad, the benefactor of Michigan State University’s College of Business and modern art museum, is retiring. The New York Times reports that the 84-year-old billionaire is stepping down from public life. Broad told the paper, quoting here, “I am retiring. Now. Right now.”

Broad says he wants to spend more time with his family and catch up on his reading. His wife, Edythe, has long urged him to retire.

Broad is a prostate cancer survivor. He undergoes physical therapy every day for severe back pain.

In 2012, he wrote a memoir called “The Art of Being Unreasonable.”

Eli Broad College of Business
Broad Art Museum
Art
Arts and Culture
news

"President Simon often says that what makes Michigan State special is not what we do, but why we do it and how we do it," MSU Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta tells Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon and Spartans Athletic Director Mark Hollis on MSU Today. And he says the new Broad Business Pavilion currently under construction addresses the why and the how.


Michigan State University says construction of its new $60 million Business Pavilion is expected to be completed in 2019. 


For the past couple weeks, most of MSU's Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum has been shut down. They've been preparing to open a new display which has taken over all of the main galleries. WKAR's Jamie Paisley spoke with some of the minds behind this exhibit called "The Transported Man."