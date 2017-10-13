Leading MSU Donor Eli Broad Retires

Eli Broad, the benefactor of Michigan State University’s College of Business and modern art museum, is retiring. The New York Times reports that the 84-year-old billionaire is stepping down from public life. Broad told the paper, quoting here, “I am retiring. Now. Right now.”

Broad says he wants to spend more time with his family and catch up on his reading. His wife, Edythe, has long urged him to retire.

Broad is a prostate cancer survivor. He undergoes physical therapy every day for severe back pain.

In 2012, he wrote a memoir called “The Art of Being Unreasonable.”