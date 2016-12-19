Leading MI enviro group looks to 2017 priorities

By Dec 19, 2016
  • MSU power plant in winter
    The T.B. Simon Power Plant at Michigan State University switched from coal to natural gas in 2016.
    Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

A leading environmental group says it's pleased with the latest overhaul of Michigan's energy policy.

 


The legislation approved last Thursday raises the state's renewable energy portfolio standard from 10 to 15 percent and protects consumer choice.  It now awaits Gov. Rick Snyder's signature.

 

WKAR's Kevin Lavery talked about the bill and other upcoming environmental issues with Sean Hammond, the deputy police director for the Michigan Environmental Council.  Hammond praises the bill's net metering program, which allows solar producers to sell excess electricity back to the grid.

 

energy
electricity
solar
The Flint Water Crisis

