Le Nozze di Figaro | Metropolitan Opera

Sat., Dec. 23 at 1pm on WKAR Radio 90.5 FM | Mozart’s comic yet profound look at human nature and one crazy day in a wealthy Spanish household.

A profoundly humane comedy, Le Nozze di Figaro is a remarkable marriage of Mozart’s music at the height of his genius and one of the best librettos ever set.

In adapting a play that caused a scandal with its revolutionary take on 18th-century society, librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte focused less on the original topical references and more on the timeless issues embedded in the frothy drawing-room comedy.

Live Metropolitan Opera Saturday radio broadcasts

Saturdays Dec. 2, 2017-May 5, 2018 on The Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

