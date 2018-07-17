Lawsuit Challenging Ban On School Aid Will Switch Courts

A lawsuit challenging Michigan's ban on public aid for private schools is moving to federal court.

The case was filed in state court in March by a Grand Rapids Catholic school, parents and some lawmakers.

 But it was withdrawn Tuesday after lawyers decided that federal court is a more appropriate venue. 

John Bursch says the lawsuit will be refiled.

The ban on public aid for private schools was added to the state Constitution in 1970. 

A judge earlier this year blocked Michigan from giving $2.5 million to private schools for fire drills, inspections and other state requirements.

But critics say the 1970 ban was deeply rooted in anti-Catholic sentiment. 

They say the prohibition violates the U.S. Constitution in a number of ways, including equal protection and free speech. 

