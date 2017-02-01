Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial one step closer to reality

Efforts to build a memorial to fallen law enforcement officers is a step closer to reality with a large corporate donation.

A fund was started in 2004 to create a permanent memorial on the grounds of the state Capitol complex in downtown Lansing in honor of police officers killed in the line of duty.

Delta Dental donated $100,000 toward the memorial. Organizers said fundraising had practically stalled before this.

“What has happened in the last couple years is the state of Michigan and Delta Dental have come forward and made this thing within striking distance,” said John Szczubelek, a member of the commission overseeing the project. “So we did have a hard time at first, but I want to tell you, this is the time. We have it in our sight now.”

The donation puts the fundraising efforts at 78-percent of a $3-million goal.