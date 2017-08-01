Larry Nassar's Ingham County Trial To Begin December 4

8 minutes ago
  • man in courtroom
    Larry Nassar (in stripes) during court hearing.
    WKAR File Photo

A trial date is now scheduled for former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar.

According to multiple media sources, Nassar's trial in Ingham County will begin on December 4. He faces 15 charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Nassar is accused of sexually assaulting young women and girls while treating their injuries. He denies inappropriately touching his patients. 

Nassar also faces a similar trial in Eaton County. He faces 7 counts of first-degree and 6 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. No date for his trial is set.

On November 23, Nassar will be sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

Separately, he is also being sued by more than 100 women or girls.

MSU fired Nassar last year.

Tags: 
Larry Nassar

