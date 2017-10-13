Larry Nassar’s State Case Will Continue On Time Despite Both Sides’ Objections

A former Michigan State University sports doctor’s sexual assault case will continue as scheduled – despite objections by both the defense and the prosecutors. Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth has more.

Both sides agreed – Dr. Larry Nassar’s Ingham County trial needs to wait. Nassar will be sentenced on federal child pornography charges soon.

The current schedule has that court date happening the same week as jury selection for sexual assault charges in an Ingham County court.

The prosecutor and defense said that with all the media attention, Nassar wouldn’t be able to get a fair trial with that schedule.

Rosemarie Aquillina is the judge in the Ingham County case. She says there will be over 700 jurors to choose from.

“Those jurors will be told not to listen to the media. Not to do any homework.” Aquilina says.

Nassar is accused of sexually assaulting multiple young gymnasts under the guise of medical treatment.