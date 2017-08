Lansing saxophonist/recording artist Phil Denny will host his inaugural Smooth Jazz Fete on Saturday, August 11. He talked with WKAR's Kevin Lavery about the lineup, venue and music on August 4 during "Morning Edition."

Denny's event will take place at the Armory at 333 Marshall Street in Lansing.

Click on this sentence to find out about tickets, the venue and more.