Lansing Police Investigating Hate Crime

A Hispanic male was the alleged victim of a hate crime, according to the Lansing Police Department.

The Lansing City Pulse reports that two white male assailants yelled racial slurs at the victim, and said, “Trump doesn’t like you.”

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, reported July FIFTH that the men “smelled like alcohol.”

Guillermo Lopez is the President of Latino Leaders for the Enhancement of Advocacy and Development of Greater Lansing. He said he first learned of the story today.

"It's very concerning... It's another sign of trouble in our community," said Lopez.

Lopez says people need to stay active in their communities and to learn about each other's differences. He also stresses the importance of family.

"People should stick together with those around them, like a close friend or a relative," said Lopez.