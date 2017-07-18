Lansing PD Releases Sketch Of Suspect In Immigrant Attack

A forum on hate crime and reporting was held at City Hall Tuesday in light of a recent report by a Hispanic male that he was attacked in south Lansing.

Mayor Virg Bernero, Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski, and dozens of community leaders gathered in City Hall Tuesday for a press conference entitled “This Is Not Our Lansing.”

Representatives from local groups spoke, condemning hate crimes and reiterating Lansing’s status as a welcoming city before Chief Yankowski gave an update.

He said the investigation into the July 5th report of assault on a 47 year old Hispanic male is still open, and no arrests have been made.

“Later today we hope to release a sketch composite of a possible accused subject, I don’t have that yet available, but as always, as we have information that we can provide we will send that out to our community to see if you can’t help us” he said.

The LPD released the composite drawing late Tuesday afternoon, emphasizing that it is an artist’s rendering of an unknown suspect, produced from a witness description and should be viewed as an approximation of the suspect’s appearance, rather than an exact likeness.

Chief Yankowski said anyone who has any information about what happened on S. Cedar St. and Denver Ave. between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on July 5th should call Detective Quincy Scroggins at (517) 483-6848 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.