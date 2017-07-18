Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR

Lansing PD Releases Sketch Of Suspect In Immigrant Attack

By 30 seconds ago
  • Composite drawing of a male suspect.
    LPD released a composite of one of the two suspects in the assault of a 47 year old Hispanic man that took place on July 5, 2017.
    Lansing Police Department

A forum on hate crime and reporting was held at City Hall Tuesday in light of a recent report by a Hispanic male that he was attacked in south Lansing.

 

 


 

Mayor Virg Bernero, Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski, and dozens of community leaders gathered in City Hall Tuesday for a press conference entitled “This Is Not Our Lansing.”

Representatives from local groups spoke, condemning hate crimes and reiterating Lansing’s status as a welcoming city before Chief Yankowski gave an update.

He said the investigation into the July 5th report of assault on a 47 year old Hispanic male is still open, and no arrests have been made.

“Later today we hope to release a sketch composite of a possible accused subject, I don’t have that yet available, but as always, as we have information that we can provide we will send that out to our community to see if you can’t help us” he said.

The LPD released the composite drawing late Tuesday afternoon, emphasizing that it is an artist’s rendering of an unknown suspect, produced from a witness description and should be viewed as an approximation of the suspect’s appearance, rather than an exact likeness.

Chief Yankowski said anyone who has any information about what happened on S. Cedar St. and Denver Ave. between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on July 5th should call Detective Quincy Scroggins at (517) 483-6848 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Tags: 
lansing police
hate crime
Mayor Bernero

Related Content

Lansing Police Investigate Attack on Immigrant

By & & Ian Hawley Jul 13, 2017
S Cedar St. and Denver Ave.
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

UPDATED 07.13.2017 5PM: Police in Lansing are investigating an attack on an Hispanic immigrant as a "hate crime."

Lansing hopes MSP, LPD co-op will make city safer

By Apr 30, 2017
police officer driving car
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Lansing is bolstering its fight against crime. The city has become the latest to join the Michigan “Secure Cities” program. 


New Bill Adds Police, Firefighters to Hate Crime Law

By Cheyna Roth May 7, 2017
http://gophouse.org/representatives/southeast/kesto/contactkesto/

House Bill would add police, firefighters and other first responders to the state hate crime law. 