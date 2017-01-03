Lansing mayoral election preview

With the arrival of the new year, it's time to consider another election in Lansing. We talk with Lansing City Pulse publisher Berl Schwartz about the race for mayor.

2017 is an election year in Lansing, with four city council seats up for grabs along with the mayor’s office.

WKAR’s Scott Pohl talks with Lansing City Pulse publisher Berl Schwartz about mayor Virg Bernero and his possible challengers.

Schwartz says he thinks Bernero will run for a fourth term as mayor, and that he has some achievements he can point to during the campaign.

Tomorrow, Schwartz talks with Scott Pohl about the 2017 Lansing city council races.