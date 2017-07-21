Lansing City Council President "Sorry" For Silencing 9-Year-Old Opponent

The Lansing city council president has apologized for silencing a 9-year-old girl who tried to voice opposition to construction at a council meeting.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Lansing City Council President Patricia Spitzley allowed four adults but not fourth-grader Charli Collison to address the council July 10. Charli wanted to protest the construction of a driveway through Ormond Park, a popular spot for children to play.

Spitzley initially defended her decision, saying children shouldn't make public comment. She has since apologized via Facebook and in an email to Charli and her mother. She also asked to meet Charli to apologize in person.

Charli's mother, Kelly, says Spitzley's apology only came after the official received negative media attention.

Other children plan to speak at a council meeting Monday to support Charli.