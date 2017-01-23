Related Programs: 
Lansing city council to continue leadership choice effort

  • Lansing City Hall photo
    Lansing City Hall
    WKAR Photo

The Lansing city council will try for a fourth time tonight to choose one of its eight members to serve as council president. At the first three meetings, a number of options were considered, but all failed on four-to-four votes.

On one side are Jessica Yorko, Patricia Spitzley, Kathie Dunbar and Tina Houghton; on the other are Jody Washington, Carol Wood, Adam Hussain and Judi Brown Clarke.

Scott Pohl talks with Lansing State Journal reporter Eric Lacy about why the choice of a council president matters.

