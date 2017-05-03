Lansing Breaks Ground on First Pathway Promise Bond Project

The Lansing School District has officially launched the first in a series of school improvement projects funded by a 2016 bond issue.

Exactly one year after Lansing voters approved a $120 million bond, the district broke ground on an expansion and renovation project at Fairview Elementary. Among other things, the funding will pay for new lab spaces, a gym and electrical upgrades.

Robert McGraw with the architectural and engineering firm C2AE says the project will give the 1950’s era building a makeover.

"We're going to transport this building you see right here from the era of drive-ins and sock hops to an era of drone delivery and hip hop," McGraw quipped.

The project is expected to be finished in the summer of 2018. The school is near Pattengill Academy, which will become the future site of the new Eastern High School.