Lansing area weighs in on POTUS farewell speech

Local outlook on President Barack Obama's departure

President Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech in Chicago last night, ten days before he is set to leave office. The President offered an optimistic take on the Affordable Care Act, while warning of looming threats, including the need for a better social safety net.

After the divisive presidential election, Lansing resident Sean Duffy and Haslett's Robert Little look for a positive message:

President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20th.