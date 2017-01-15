Lake Michigan water diversion proposal in Waukesha faces scrutiny

By 7 minutes ago
  • publicdomainpictures

A Wisconsin city's plan to draw drinking water from Lake Michigan has some in the U.S. and Canada questioning the proposal. 

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Waukesha officials are facing opposition for their plan to pipe in drinking water from Lake Michigan.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports the Great Lakes and Saint Lawrence Cities Initiative, a group of U.S. and Canadian mayors, has asked the Great Lakes Compact Council, which represents surrounding states, for a rehearing on the council's decision to approve the diversion last June.

The city would be the first community outside the Great Lakes Basin to get lake water under terms of an agreement approved in 2008 called the Great Lakes Compact, which allows cities in counties that straddle the basin to apply for Great Lakes water.

The initiative's executive director, David Ullrich, says the coalition's concerns center around the substance of the Council's decision, the procedures used and the standards applied in making the decision.

Tags: 
lake michigan
Michigan environment

Related Content

Feds: $42M for Asian carp prevention

By Jan 13, 2017
Asian Carp Reg'l Coordinating Committee

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Federal officials say they'll continue efforts to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes, despite uncertainty about what Donald Trump might propose.

Great Lakes Year in Review 2016

By & Dec 13, 2016
Lake Superior photo
Pixabay

The Flint Water Crisis became a top story in 2016, but it wasn't the only development involving Michigan water or the Great Lakes. We review and update those stories, and look ahead to 2017, with Great Lakes journalist and commentator Gary Wilson.

Flint official: fed funds important if more pipes need replacing

By Dec 6, 2016
Michael McDaniel photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR

University of Michigan researchers say the number of lead water lines that need  replacement in Flint may be several times higher than expected. We get the thoughts of the East Lansing resident charged with coordinating the pipe replacement effort, Gen. Michael McDaniel.