Keep your eyes on the road

By Brooke Allen 1 hour ago

Distractions are everywhere-especially on the roads. Mark Reene is the President of the Prosecuting Attorney Association of Michigan and also the Tuscola County Prosecuting Attorney. Reene says distraction is the biggest danger drivers face, especially new drivers.  According to a Triple-A  poll, 94-percent of teen drivers understand it's dangerous to be texting and driving, but 35-percent admitted to doing it anyway.  

Distracted driving affects adults as well. Common Sense Media says 56-percent of parents have admitted to checking their mobile devices while driving, and we all know kids learn by example.   

Tags: 
#traffic #michigan roads #mdot

