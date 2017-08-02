Justin Rogers Of The Detroit News Previews The Lions Before Preseason Begins

After witnessing the evolution from failure to redemption through Darko Milicic, the former no. 2 draft pick of the Detroit Pistons, "Current Sports with Al Martin" moves onto a team still looking to redeem its talent in the Detroit Lions.

To do that, Al calls on the help on Justin Rogers, Lions beat reporter for the Detroit News.

Rogers, who formerly covered the Detroit Pistons, first lends his opinions on the Milicic situation that resurfaced following an ESPN report. While acknowledging the greatness of players passed up on by the Pistons, Rogers says it's tough to play the hypothetical game when it comes to a championship roster.

Then, onto the matter at hand, Rogers recaps his recent articles about the Lions. As Al digs in to the schism between quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Lions front office, who are at a crossroads about a contract extension, and Rogers explains why that's the case. He also overviews the likelihood that an eventual deal gets done.

After a close view at that situation, Rogers moves onto the rest of the roster, including Glover Quin and Eric Ebron. Hear from him how the Lions might fare next year, with all due considerations about injuries and more.