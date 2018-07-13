Judge Hears Arguments In Same-Sex Adoption Case

By 56 minutes ago
  • St. Vincent Catholic Charities photo
    St. Vincent Catholic Charities
    Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

The ACLU said a state policy regarding state contracts with faith-based adoption agencies is unconstitutional. A judge will decide whether a lawsuit filed by the ACLU against the state will go forward.

The state allows organizations that provide child placement services to deny same-sex couples who want to adopt on religious grounds. These are agencies that receive money from the state.

The ACLU is fighting the policy on behalf of same-sex couples who were turned away from places like St. Vincent Catholic Charities.

Stephanie Barclay is with the Becket law firm.

It represents St. Vincent Catholic Charities, a defendant in the lawsuit.

Barclay said without the state’s money, St. Vincent would have to end its adoption services.

“The only people who will lose if the ACLU lawsuit prevails are children in this state who need safe and loving homes," said Barclay.

Leslie Cooper is with the ACLU of Michigan. She said the state’s argument doesn’t hold up.

“It doesn’t sort of change the injury, the harm that happens of being told your kind is unacceptable to be a parent," said Cooper.

The ACLU said the state cannot give money to an agency that uses it to discriminate against same-sex couples. 

The state said the adoption organizations are not state agencies – and the money from the state is not used specifically for faith-based purposes.

The judge did not say when he would rule. 

Tags: 
same-sex marriage
St. Vincent Catholic Charities
ACLU
Stephanie Barclay

Related Content

ACLU Sues MI After Adoption Agencies Deny Same-Sex Couples

By Sep 25, 2017
Kristy and Dana Dumont
Kristy Dumont / WKAR-MSU

Two Michigan agencies are denying a same-sex couple from Dimondale the chance to adopt a child, and the ACLU is suing Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services because of it.

 

ACLU Says Michigan Can’t Pay Adoption Agencies That Reject Same-Sex Couples

By Sep 20, 2017

Michigan is facing a new lawsuit over same-sex couple adoptions. As Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta reports, the ACLU says the state can’t let adoption agencies that take public money turn away same-sex couples.


UPDATE: Federal Judge Rules Farmer Can Return To EL Market

By & Sep 15, 2017
husband and wife on farm
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

UPDATE filed by Cheyna Roth of the Michigan Public Radio Network:

A mid-Michigan farmer that was denied an application to the 2017 East Lansing farmer's market can go to the market for the rest of the 2017 season. The farmer sued the city when he was denied a spot. The city said the farmer's Facebook posts saying the farm would not host same sex marriages went against a city ordinance. The farmer says, this violates his free speech and free exercise of religion. The farmer asked for an order from the judge saying he could sell produce at the market while the case is underway. The judge granted the request saying the farmer has a "substantial likelihood of success" on at least one of his claims.

ACLU Says ICE Coerced Detainees Into Signing Paper That Could Help Deport Them

By Jun 18, 2018
ICE Officers
Wikimedia Commons

The ACLU was in a Detroit courtroom Monday seeking an order to protect a group of Iraqi detainees from threats and coercion from immigration agents. Capital Bureau Chief Rick Pluta has more.


ACLU Files Motion Accusing ICE Officers Of Threats And Coercion Against Iraqi Detainees

By Jun 14, 2018
aclu

The ACLU of Michigan wants a Detroit judge to order immigration authorities to stop coercive tactics against Iraqi immigrants in its custody. The immigrants face deportation orders for crimes – usually committed years ago.     


ACLU And Others Raise Concerns About Child Protection Bills

By & Feb 28, 2018
WKAR-MSU

Survivors of the former MSU sports doctor abuse were among those who testified for the bills. The legislation would also require adults who work with student athletes to report suspicions of abuse.