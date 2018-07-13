Judge Hears Arguments In Same Sex Adoption

The ACLU of Michigan wants a federal judge to let its discrimination lawsuit against the state move forward.

The ACLU says a policy that lets faith-based child placement agencies under contract with the state withhold services for religious reasons is unconstitutional. Multiple same sex couples say they were turned away when they tried to adopt from these organizations that receive state money.

Stephanie Barclay is with the Becket law firm. It represents St. Vincent Catholic Charities, a defendant in the lawsuit. Barclay says without the state’s money, St. Vincent would have to end its adoption services.

“The only people who will lose if the ACLU lawsuit prevails are children in this state who need safe and loving homes" says Barclay.

The state says the adoption organizations are not state agencies – and the money from the state is not used specifically for faith-based purposes.