Judge: Green card holders shouldn't be part of travel ban

  • Kurt Stepnitz / MSU.EDU

A federal judge in Detroit says U.S. green-card holders shouldn't be affected by President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries.

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The Arab-American Civil Rights League argued in the suit filed this week in Detroit's U.S. District Court that the executive action is unconstitutional and targets immigrant communities. It represents about a half-dozen legal, permanent residents, some of whom have been turned away from U.S.-bound planes.

The restraining order released Friday from U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts covers legal permanent residents, not some others that also are part of the lawsuit. She says lawyers for the government clarified to her that the ban doesn't apply to "lawful" permanent residents.

Trump says the ban is about safety, not religion. It faces numerous legal challenges.

immigration

