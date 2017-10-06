Judge Gives Green Light For Construction Through Ormond Park

Ingham County Circuit Judge James Jamo today ruled that construction of a new driveway entrance to Groesbeck Golf Course through Ormond Park may proceed.

In his 10-page order, Judge Jamo denied the Friends of Ormond Park’s motion for a preliminary injunction and lifted the temporary restraining order that had halted the construction project since July.

The entrance has been a source of controversy, as it will cut through Ormond Park, a small neighborhood green space just south of the golf course. And in June, the City Council called for an investigation into how the plans for the entrance were approved.

In a statement issued Friday, Mayor Virg Bernero said, “I am confident that this plan will stand the test of time and prove its value to Lansing taxpayers by making Groesbeck Golf Course more accessible, more inviting to its customers and more economically sustainable.” Merry Stanford of the Friends of Ormond Park wrote in an email to WKAR, "We are, of course, very disappointed in Judge Jamo's decision to deny our motion for an injunction. We are discussing next steps with our members."