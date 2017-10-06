Related Program: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR

Judge Gives Green Light For Construction Through Ormond Park

By 7 hours ago
  • View of Ormond Park from the Groesbeck Golf Course parking lot.
    Ormond Park before it was closed for the construction of the Groesbeck Golf Course entrance.
    Naina Rao / WKAR-MSU

Ingham County Circuit Judge James Jamo today ruled that construction of a new driveway entrance to Groesbeck Golf Course through Ormond Park may proceed.

 

In his 10-page order, Judge Jamo denied the Friends of Ormond Park’s motion for a preliminary injunction and lifted the temporary restraining order that had halted the construction project since July.

 

The entrance has been a source of controversy, as it will cut through Ormond Park, a small neighborhood green space just south of the golf course. And in June, the City Council called for an investigation into how the plans for the entrance were approved.

 In a statement issued Friday, Mayor Virg Bernero said, “I am confident that this plan will stand the test of time and prove its value to Lansing taxpayers by making Groesbeck Golf Course more accessible, more inviting to its customers and more economically sustainable.”   Merry Stanford of the Friends of Ormond Park wrote in an email to WKAR, "We are,  of course,  very disappointed in Judge Jamo's decision to deny our motion for an injunction. We are discussing next steps with our members."

Tags: 
Ormond Park
Groesbeck

Related Content

Construction Delay Extended At Ormond Park

By Jul 11, 2017
View of Ormond Park from the Groesbeck Golf Course parking lot.
Naina Rao / WKAR-MSU

An Ingham County Circuit Court Judge has continued his temporary restraining order in the matter of Ormond Park. 


Efforts To Block New Road Through Ormond Park Continue

By Jul 10, 2017
Friends of Ormond Park photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

UPDATE AT 1:05 P.M.: Ingham County circuit court Judge James Jamo has signed a restraining order temporarily blocking work on a new road through Ormond Park in Lansing to the Groesbeck golf course.

Trees Down In Ormond Park As Work Begins On Controversial Entrance

By Jul 6, 2017
A truck, fallen trees, and two construction workers.
Katie Cook / WKAR-MSU

Mayor Virg Bernero issued a statement Thursday saying that work has begun on a new entrance to Groesbeck Golf Course.


Mayor Bernero Responds To Council's Investigation Into Park

By & Jun 14, 2017
View of Ormond Park from the Groesbeck Golf Course parking lot.
Naina Rao / WKAR-MSU

Lansing City Council adopted a resolution last night to investigate how an entrance Mayor Bernero wants to build into Groesbeck Golf Course got approved.

 

WKAR's Brooke Allen spoke with the mayor to get his thoughts on the entrance.

 

 