A profile of Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), a key figure in the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

At the Selma March, Lewis came face-to-face with club-wielding troopers and exemplified non-violence. Now 76, he is considered the conscience of Congress. He was one of the leaders of the SNCC, a Freedom Rider and the youngest speaker at the 1963 March on Washington.