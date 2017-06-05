JFK: The Lost Inaugural Gala | Special!

By editor Jun 5, 2017
  • JFK and First Lady at the pre-inaugural gala
    President and Mrs. Kennedy at the pre-inaugural gala at the National Armory, January 19, 1961.
    Courtesy of Jacques Lowe / PBS

Sat. June 10 at 4pm on WKAR-HD 23. 1 | Enjoy performances from Frank Sinatra, Ethel Merman, Harry Belafonte, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Gene Kelly and more in this presidential gala event taped in 1961 but never broadcast on television.

In celebration of John F. Kennedy’s 100th birthday on May 29, 2017, JFK: THE LOST INAUGURAL GALA opens a window into the glamour and excitement that descended on the nation’s capital for his 1961 inauguration, with a never-before-seen musical event: the Pre-Inaugural Gala produced by and starring Frank Sinatra. It was a star-studded musical celebration videotaped for national broadcast with performances by Sinatra, Ethel Merman, Harry Belafonte, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Gene Kelly and more. But a colossal blizzard knocked out power in DC, and those show-stopping performances remained in the vaults — until now. 

