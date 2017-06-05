JFK: The Lost Inaugural Gala | Special!

Sat. June 10 at 4pm on WKAR-HD 23. 1 | Enjoy performances from Frank Sinatra, Ethel Merman, Harry Belafonte, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Gene Kelly and more in this presidential gala event taped in 1961 but never broadcast on television. Watch and call or GIVE NOW for special offers.

In celebration of John F. Kennedy’s 100th birthday on May 29, 2017, JFK: THE LOST INAUGURAL GALA opens a window into the glamour and excitement that descended on the nation’s capital for his 1961 inauguration, with a never-before-seen musical event: the Pre-Inaugural Gala produced by and starring Frank Sinatra. It was a star-studded musical celebration videotaped for national broadcast with performances by Sinatra, Ethel Merman, Harry Belafonte, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Gene Kelly and more. But a colossal blizzard knocked out power in DC, and those show-stopping performances remained in the vaults — until now.

PBS special programming invites viewers to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; hear diverse viewpoints; and take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. Viewer contributions are an important source of funding, making PBS programs possible. PBS and public television stations offer all Americans from every walk of life the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online content.

Watch and call or GIVE NOW for special offers.