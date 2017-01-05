In Jackson Heights | A Frederick Wiseman Documentary

By editor 51 minutes ago
  • A sidewalk and crow in the community of Jackson Heights
    Documentary legend Frederick Wiseman reveals multicultural community of Jackson Heights, Queens.
    Courtesy / WGBH

Fri. Jan. 6 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Documentary legend Frederick Wiseman reveals multicultural community of Jackson Heights, Queens.

In Jackson Heights looks at the daily life of the people in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York—one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse communities in the United States. 

Wiseman films a vivid and complex portrait of the immigrants who are native to many different countries, from Mexico to Afghanistan. Even with its cultural, racial and ethnic diversity, the people of Jackson Heights are fighting to maintain their beloved community as the face of their neighborhood begins to change with new incoming residents from the city.

By exploring these issues, In Jackson Heights magnifies the conflict between maintaining ties to the traditions of their countries of origin and the desire to learn and adapt to American ways and values.

Tags: 
staytuned

Related Content

Sherlock | Episode 2 | Masterpiece

By Editor 2 hours ago
Sherlock S4 on bridge
Courtesy of Hartswood Films and MASTERPIECE / Masterpiece

Sun. Jan. 9 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In episode two of this new series, Sherlock faces perhaps the most chilling enemy of his long career: the powerful and seemingly unassailable Culverton Smith - a man with a very dark secret indeed.

Evening with the Governor 2016

By editor Jan 2, 2017
Evening with governor and host on stage
Stacy Hoxsey / WKAR-MSU

Mon. Jan. 2 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Governor Rick Snyder and First Lady Sue Snyder reflect on the past year in Michigan politics with Off the Record anchor Tim Skubick.  WATCH NOW

Nabucco | Metropolitan Opera

By editor Jan 1, 2017
Met Opera's main character on stage
Marty Sohl / Metropolitan Opera

Sat. Jan. 7 at 1pm on WKAR Radio 90.5 FM | The legendary Plácido Domingo brings another new baritone role to the Met under the baton of his longtime collaborator James Levine.