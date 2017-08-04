Investigation Into Officer's Fatal Crash Doesn't Find Cause

    An investigation into the death of an officer in Western Michigan didn't find a cause of death.
Michigan State Police say the cause of a May crash that killed a police officer in western Michigan remains unknown.

Norton Shores Officer Jonathan Ginka was traveling at 46 mph and didn't brake until the last second before his cruiser struck a tree, killing him. State police on Friday released findings about the May 10 crash. His death was ruled accidental.

Investigators say the 34-year-old was wearing a seat belt and confirmed speed wasn't a factor. He wasn't using an electronic device.

Ginka's vehicle left the road and traveled 145 feet over two seconds before striking the tree about 2:30 a.m. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. He was heading to the police station near the end of his 12-hour shift, which was to finish at 3 a.m.

