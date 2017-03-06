Inside Grand Hotel | Mackinac Island, Michigan

Sun. March 12 at 11:30am and 11:00pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Explore Grand Hotel’s iconic spaces to learn what has made this unique property an icon for more than 125 years!

Inside Grand Hotel, an original production of Detroit Public Television is a television event featuring a 60-minute documentary. Viewers can explore Grand Hotel’s iconic spaces to learn what has made this unique property an icon of success for 130 years. Cameras become virtual guests at the hotel, exploring some of the rooms and suites that most guests never see while sharing how the hotel continues to find new ways to pamper and promote the relaxation of its guests.