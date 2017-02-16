Ingham Prosecutor files charges in homicide; asks MSU police for more in assault investigation

There were two important announcements today from Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.

Her office charged a 22-year old man with the murder of a Lansing man over the weekend.

Shawn Pickens of Detroit was charged in Saturday’s shooting death of Dominique Simmons at a barber shop on East Kalamazoo Street.

Pickens faces other felony charges in the incident.

He’s being held in Wayne County, but will be arraigned in Lansing.

Also, Siemon is asking the MSU Police for more information and evidence involving sexual assault allegations against three university football players.

In an e-mail to the media, Siemon still called MSU’s investigation “thorough and professional.”

She says she will make a decision about possible charges after she receives the additional material.