Some top Ingham County officials will be getting raises in 2017.

The Lansing State Journal reports county-wide, non-judicial elected officials will receive one-percent pay increases.

Those include county clerk, sheriff, prosecutor, treasurer, drain commissioner and register of deeds.

The pay hikes---which amount to about one-thousand dollars per year---were approved last week by county commissioners.

Commissioners failed to pass a motion to raise their own pay.