Ingham County Voters Will Use New Equipment this Fall

Voters in Ingham County will use new voting equipment beginning in August. 

The replacement to the more than decade old voting system currently being used in Ingham county has been selected by Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.

Beginning in August, Lansing and Meridian Township will be the first places in the county to utilize the new system.

 According to Byrum this plan has been in the works for several years.

She also said that the equipment will be able to better protect from voter fraud.

Byrum plans to host open houses around the county to to allow residents to see and use the new equipment before it launches later this year. 

