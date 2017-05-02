Ingham County Clerk's Office Will Reopen Wednesday

    Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum
Ingham County Clerk confirms her office will reopen Wednesday after a malware computer virus scare. 

After two days of closure as a precaution, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum told WKAR News that her office will reopen on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m.

The attempted hack prompted the county clerk’s office to close its doors Monday and Tuesday as a preemptive measure to safeguard personal data.

Its IT network first detected a malware attack over the weekend.

Ingham County enlisted the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget to help inspect more than 1,600 affected work stations. 

Byrum said Tuesday's special election was secure because data was programmed weeks ago on an entirely separate system.

