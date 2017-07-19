Ingham County Changes Immigration Holds Policy

By 2 minutes ago
  • WKAR File Photo

The Ingham County sheriff's office has announced it no longer will detain people with federal immigration holds past the detention period on their original booking charges.

The sheriff's office says Wednesday that administrative warrants and Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers issued by an ICE official have to have proper judicial authority. It adds in a release that immigration violations are civil "in nature and between the individual and the United States government" and that it's a "very complicated legal issue that needs to be determined through the court system." Complying with detainers is voluntary. The sheriff's office says it will routinely contact ICE on jail release dates of anyone with the federal detainers.

Tags: 
deportations
immigration

