Ingham and Clinton County Fairs Kick Off Monday

Concession trucks are in place and workers are constructing rides at the Ingham County fairgrounds in preparation for next week’s fair.

Executive Director Sandra Dargatz says safety is their biggest concern.

“We meet annually with all the safety personnel so the fire department, 911, the sheriff’s department, the city of Mason, the ambulance services, and we go over our master emergency plan. We also have homeland security involvement, we have reserve deputies here throughout the week. The ride companies have inspectors and they’re inspected as they should be,” she says.

Dargatz says she is looking forward to many things about the fair, like watching the 4H students compete, and the Creation Station classes where people can make things to take home. Her favorite thing about the fair is how it brings people together.

“It’s slowing down, spending time with your friends and family, and really getting to know what goes on in agriculture and in the community as far as activities. So you can find everything from animals to full contact jousting in front of the grandstand. And art and music and entertainment.”

The Ingham County Fair will run from July 31 to August 5. You can find details and a schedule of events here.

The Clinton County 4-H and Youth Fair is also scheduled July 31 to August 3 in St. Johns. Click here for a link to its schedule.