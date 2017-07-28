Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR

Ingham and Clinton County Fairs Kick Off Monday

By 35 minutes ago

Concession trucks are in place and workers are constructing rides at the Ingham County fairgrounds in preparation for next week’s fair.

 


Executive Director Sandra Dargatz says safety is their biggest concern.

 

 

“We meet annually with all the safety personnel so the fire department, 911, the sheriff’s department, the city of Mason, the ambulance services, and we go over our master emergency plan. We also have homeland security involvement, we have reserve deputies here throughout the week. The ride companies have inspectors and they’re inspected as they should be,” she says.

 

Dargatz says she is looking forward to many things about the fair, like watching the 4H students compete, and the Creation Station classes where people can make things to take home. Her favorite thing about the fair is how it brings people together.

 

“It’s slowing down, spending time with your friends and family, and really getting to know what goes on in agriculture and in the community as far as activities. So you can find everything from animals to full contact jousting in front of the grandstand. And art and music and entertainment.”

The Ingham County Fair will run from July 31 to August 5. You can find details and a schedule of events here.

The Clinton County 4-H and Youth Fair is also scheduled July 31 to August 3 in St. Johns. Click here for a link to its schedule.

Tags: 
Ingham County
county fair

Related Content

County youth fair in Michigan purchases new fairgrounds

By Jun 12, 2017

A county youth fair in Michigan has announced the purchase of new fairgrounds.

Ingham County Tax Auction Gives Blighted Homes A Second Chance

By Jul 26, 2017
A room full of people in chairs at the auction.
Katie Cook / WKAR-MSU

A crowd of people gathered in the Lansing Center Tuesday morning to participate in Ingham County’s tax auction.

 

 